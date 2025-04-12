2 killed as bike with four riders crushed by truck in Sahibabad

Ghaziabad: Two men were killed and as many left injured after their bike was hit by a truck at the traffic roundabout near Hindon air base around 3am on Friday. Officers from Sahibabad said that the victims were returning home on one bike when the incident happened. All the four men worked at a factory in Sahibabad and were returning home from Nagdwar to Pasonda after work. The incident happened around 3am. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Karan Singh, 21; Anand Das, 20; and the injured as Amar Paswan, 21; and Rahul Singh, 21. All are residents of Pasonda in Sahibabad.

“All the four men worked at a factory in Sahibabad and were returning home from Nagdwar to Pasonda after work. The incident happened around 3am. When the four men on a bike reached the roundabout near Hindon airbase, a truck coming from the opposite (Pasonda) side took a turn towards Mohan Nagar from the roundabout. The bike came under the wheels, and all four men suffered severe injuries,” said Shweta Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sahibabad Circle.

Officers said there is a police checkpost near roundabout, and all the four were rushed to the MMG district hospital, where Karan and Anand succumbed during treatment, while two others are still under treatment.

Traffic police officials’ site inspection revealed that all the four were helmetless.

“The truck driver fled after the incident, and police seized his truck. The bodies were later sent for autopsy and legal formalities taken up. The family of the deceased told us that they will soon arrive with a formal complaint after completing the last rites,” the ACP said, adding that the condition of the two injured is stable and they are under treatment.

The truck involved in the accident bore the registration number of Mirzapur district.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad police station area.