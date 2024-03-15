2 killed in dumper-SUV head-on collision in G Noida

Greater Noida: Two people died after a speeding dumper collided head-on with an SUV in Greater Noida’s Rabupura locality on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said police adding that it was such an intense accident that their bodies got stuck inside the car. The victims were going to pick up a guest by their SUV (Ertiga) when a speeding dumper collided head-on with their vehicle near Sector 32. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused truck driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle.

“The deceased were identified (by single names) as Omveer and Lokesh, both aged around 30, and residents of Jewar in Greater Noida,” said additional commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Sarthak Senghar.

“On Thursday around 2am, when the two were going to pick up a guest by their SUV (Ertiga), a speeding dumper collided head-on with their vehicle near Sector 32,” said ACP Senghar, adding that the incident occurred on the single lane road having no lights.

“As police received information on emergency helpline number 112, a team of Rabupura police rushed to the spot and took out their bodies after cutting the damaged car,” the officer said.

“The collision was so intense that the front part of the car was completely damaged and their bodies stuck inside the car,” said an officer, adding that a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against an unidentified person at Rabupura police station on Thursday.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that a ‘pooja’ was organised at Omveer’s home and they were going to pick a guest who was coming to attend it,” said ACP Senghar, adding that further investigation is on in the matter.