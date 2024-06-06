 21-year-old woman mowed down by train in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
21-year-old woman mowed down by train in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jun 07, 2024 05:08 AM IST

She was crossing the railway line that lies between Kheri Bhanauta village and Deri village when the incident occurred in the afternoon

A 21-year-old woman died after she was mowed by a train at the railway track crossing in Greater Noida, senior police officers said on Thursday.

The woman, daughter of a farmer and sister to two school-going siblings, was headed to a coaching institute from her residence in Kheri Bhanauta village to Badalpur village when she got mowed down by train. (Representational image)
The woman, daughter of a farmer and sister to two school-going siblings, was headed to a coaching institute from her residence in Kheri Bhanauta village to Badalpur village when she got mowed down by train. (Representational image)

According to Pushpraj Singh, station house officer of Surajpur police station, the incident happened when the woman was headed to a coaching institute from her residence in Kheri Bhanauta village to Badalpur village.

“The woman, identified as Niki, daughter of Narendra, was crossing the railway line that lies between Kheri Bhanauta village and Deri village when the incident happened around 3.30pm on Wednesday. After the train had passed, locals spotted the woman’s body and informed the police about it following which the body was taken into custody and her family was contacted,” said Singh.

He said the woman was preparing for government examinations and had recently graduated from a government college in Greater Noida.

“Her father is a farmer in Deri village while two of her younger siblings are in school. No complaint has been received in the matter,” said the officer.

The news of the incident left residents of Deri village in mourning. Narender, the deceased’s father, said, “My daughter has always been bright in studies and wanted to get a government job so that she could uplift our family.”

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / 21-year-old woman mowed down by train in Greater Noida
