27th IEEE WPMC 2024: Global experts discuss AI, 6G advancements

NOIDA: The 27th IEEE International Symposium on Wireless Personal Multimedia Communications (WPMC) 2024 being hosted for the first time in India has witnessed leading experts and global innovators sharing their insights in Greater Noida, with participating Indian officials highlighting the country’s rapid strides in telecommunication innovation, and transitioning from 5G deployment to envisioning the future of 6G technology. The event being held from 17 November to 20 November at the Sharda University has brought together thought leaders and experts in wireless communication field. (HT Photo)

The four-day symposium having started on Sunday (November 17) aims to serve as a platform for researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore cutting-edge advancements in wireless communications with attendees being from different countries and the theme being “Secure 6G – AI Nexus: Where Technology Meets Humanity.”

The event being held at the Sharda University has brought together thought leaders and experts in wireless communication field. Discussions have focused on innovations in Wireless Personal Multimedia Communications and the intersection of 6G and artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr Shingo Omori, chairman, advisory board, Communication Research Laboratory, Japan, on the occasion, expressed optimism about India’s growing capabilities in wireless communication, stating that the country’s innovation ecosystem is poised to make significant contributions to the global telecommunications landscape. “India is expected to file around 10 patents related to 6G technology in the near future, further boosting its economic and technological clout,” he said.

SK Marwah, Scientist ‘G’, and group coordinator at the ministry of electronics and information technology, spoke on the transition to 6G technology. He said: “India’s 6G Vision aims to achieve unprecedented speeds of up to 1 terabit per second and ultra-low latency, poised to redefine global connectivity and socio-economic development.”

He said that the initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s leadership in the telecommunications sector, is expected to strengthen the country’s position as a hub for innovation and investment in 6G technologies.

Highlighting the transformative potential of 6G technology, YK Gupta, an expert, underscored its role in enabling simple, portable devices with advanced digital capabilities. “The 6G network’s higher frequency utilisation and minimal latency are expected to revolutionise rural ecosystems by facilitating remote healthcare, education, and agricultural services without on-site infrastructure. This aligns with India’s mission to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth,” he said.