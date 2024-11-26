Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 absconding gangsters arrested in Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 26, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Both Himanshu Verma and Mayur Kumar were also charged under the Arms Act, where their illegal weapons were seized during the arrest

Noida: The Noida police on Monday arrested three members of an infamous Pardi/Shikari gang, including two wanted criminals, Himanshu Verma and Mayur Kumar (33) both carrying a bounty of 25,000 each, officers said, adding that the trio were on the run for six years.

Originated from 8 to 10 Madhya Pradesh villages, the gang operates in groups, travelling to different states across India to commit thefts and burglaries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Originated from 8 to 10 Madhya Pradesh villages, the gang operates in groups, travelling to different states across India to commit thefts and burglaries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The arrests were made near Sector 51 Metro Station, and illegal pistols were recovered from the possession of Himanshu, 25, and Mayur, 33. The third, Virendra Kumar Verma (60), is also a key member of the gang. All three, natives of Chamraula village in Agra, were residing in rented accommodations in Shiv Vihar, East Delhi,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The gang is known for its highly organised and systematic approach to crime. Originated from 8 to 10 Madhya Pradesh villages, the gang operates in groups, travelling to different states across India to commit thefts and burglaries.

Before committing crimes, they conduct detailed reconnaissance of their target areas to plan their activities. Once they have stolen valuables, particularly jewellery, the gang transfers the loot to their associates in the National Capital Region region. These accomplices melt the stolen jewellery and convert it into new pieces. After completing their operations, the gang members return to their base in Madhya Pradesh. Their sophisticated methods have made them a notorious network in the region, the officer added.

Both Himanshu Verma and Mayur Kumar were also charged under the Arms Act, where their illegal weapons were seized during the arrest. The arrested criminals have a history of offences, including multiple first information reports registered under Sections 457 (trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and the Gangster Act at Sector 49 Police Station, Noida.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On