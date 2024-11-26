3 absconding gangsters arrested in Noida

Noida: The Noida police on Monday arrested three members of an infamous Pardi/Shikari gang, including two wanted criminals, Himanshu Verma and Mayur Kumar (33) both carrying a bounty of ₹25,000 each, officers said, adding that the trio were on the run for six years. Originated from 8 to 10 Madhya Pradesh villages, the gang operates in groups, travelling to different states across India to commit thefts and burglaries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The arrests were made near Sector 51 Metro Station, and illegal pistols were recovered from the possession of Himanshu, 25, and Mayur, 33. The third, Virendra Kumar Verma (60), is also a key member of the gang. All three, natives of Chamraula village in Agra, were residing in rented accommodations in Shiv Vihar, East Delhi,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The gang is known for its highly organised and systematic approach to crime. Originated from 8 to 10 Madhya Pradesh villages, the gang operates in groups, travelling to different states across India to commit thefts and burglaries.

Before committing crimes, they conduct detailed reconnaissance of their target areas to plan their activities. Once they have stolen valuables, particularly jewellery, the gang transfers the loot to their associates in the National Capital Region region. These accomplices melt the stolen jewellery and convert it into new pieces. After completing their operations, the gang members return to their base in Madhya Pradesh. Their sophisticated methods have made them a notorious network in the region, the officer added.

Both Himanshu Verma and Mayur Kumar were also charged under the Arms Act, where their illegal weapons were seized during the arrest. The arrested criminals have a history of offences, including multiple first information reports registered under Sections 457 (trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and the Gangster Act at Sector 49 Police Station, Noida.