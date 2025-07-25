3 arrested for killing 17-year-old friend over following girl on Instagram

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested three suspects who allegedly murdered a 17-year-old boy over a girl’s social media account, said officials. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they stabbed the victim over 12 times and fled the spot afterward. (Representational images)

The prime suspect, Delhi’s Khajuri resident Waseem Khan, didn’t like that the deceased was following a girl on Instagram. The police said Khan (19) with his friends Mohammad Sahil (18) and Mohammad Rehan (18) were arrested and the victim’s body was recovered in bushes in Ilaichipur in Loni’s Tronica City on the night of July 22.

Waseem and Sahil were neighbours of the teen, and in the morning of July 21, Waseem and the victim got in a brawl over social media posts, said police.

“The deceased, about a month ago, started following a girl on Instagram. Waseem used to follow the same girl. Waseem used to get angry whenever the deceased used to like or comment on the same pictures, which eventually led to a fight,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of the Loni circle.

Triggering a deadly fallout, the suspect planned to get rid of the boy and asked him to come to Loni’s Tronica City for an outing. Waseem roped in others and stayed the night at Rehan’s, added the ACP.

The police said that on July 22, the three took the boy to an isolated spot on the pretext of offering him chole bhature.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they stabbed the victim over 12 times and fled the spot afterwards. The autopsy report has indicated that the deceased suffered around 27 different injuries across the body, the ACP added.

“The suspects had purchased two knives for about ₹250 from Kahjuri. The family of the deceased in the FIR had raised suspicion over Waseem as he took the boy with him on July 21,” ACP said, adding that the murder weapon has been recovered.

Based on electronic surveillance and manual information, the three accused were arrested from Qasim Vihar under the jurisdiction of Tronica City police station on Thursday.The police said that Waseem and Sahil used to work as electricians while Rehan was a Class 10 student.