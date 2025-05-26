3 cars gutted as fire breaks out at Noida car garage

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a car garage in Noida, Sector 6, on Sunday early morning following a thunderstorm and rain, said fire officials, adding that six fire tenders were pressed to douse the flames. “At the time of the incident, the garage was shut and nobody was inside. Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit,” said an officer. (HT Photos)

“On Saturday around 5.30 am, we received a call from a worker that a fire broke out at a car garage located in B block of Sector 6. After receiving information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot with six fire tenders,” said Phase 1, fire officer, Shiv Narayan Singh.

The fire officer said, “After an hour of effort, the fire was extinguished, and no causalities were reported. At the time of the incident, the garage was closed, and no one was inside it. Prima facie, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit.

“Since the door of the garage was made of fibre that’s why perhaps the flames engulfed the garage,” Singh said. “There are residential buildings on both sides of the garage. But firefighters prevented the fire from affecting them,” he added.

Mohammad Aman, who works at the garage, said, “The electricity supply was snapped due to late night thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. We suspect that in the early morning, as power supply resumed, a short circuit took place, which led to the fire.”

“There were four to five cars parked in the garage and a few bikes. Three of the cars were completely gutted in a fire while others were partially. All other items stored in the garage also caught fire,” he said.

Aman, however, alleged that the fire officials arrived only after half-an-hour following 3-4 phone calls.

The fire officials, however, clarified that a team was dispatched just as information was received in the control room. There was no traffic in the morning, which could delay our response, they added