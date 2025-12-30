3 held for burglary on Christmas night; 50L jewellery, cash seized

Noida: Three suspects were arrested on Monday for allegedly carrying out burglary at a house on the night of Christmas in Noida Sector 46, police said, adding that jewellery worth around ₹50 lakh and ₹1.21 lakh in cash were also recovered from their possession. After the theft, the two accomplices tied up Sandeep to make it appear that unknown people had broken into the house and committed the crime. Sandeep also inflicted injuries on his left hand to support the false narrative. However, police investigation later found that Sandeep was the mastermind, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Noida) Yamuna Prasad. (Representational image)

“The burglary was carried out on December 25 night after the owner couple and their two sons left for Mumbai. The family returned on December 26 after learning about the incident,” said Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer of Sector 39 police station.

Police identified the suspects as Sandeep (single name), who worked as a domestic help at the house and his accomplices as Lekhraj, 19, and Omprakash, 24. All three are residents of Mahoba district.

According to police, Sandeep had been working as housekeeping staff at the house since 2017 and planned the burglary. He used to live in the servant room and called two others from Mahoba to carry out his plan, police added.

According to police, the accused used a grinder to cut open the locker and stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery. They also removed the CCTV DVR from the premises to avoid detection.

“After the theft, the two accomplices tied up Sandeep to make it appear that unknown people had broken into the house and committed the crime. Sandeep also inflicted injuries on his left hand to support the false narrative. However, police investigation later found that Sandeep was the mastermind,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Noida) Yamuna Prasad.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 306 (theft by a clerk or servant), section 317(2) and 317(5) (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property), and sections under the Arms Act.