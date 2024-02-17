30-year-old man killed as car rams his scooter in Greater Noida

A 30-year-old man on a scooter was killed after an allegedly speeding car hit him in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-1, police said on Saturday, adding that though both the vehicles were seized, the car driver remains at large. A CCTV clip of the incident has surfaced online in which the slow moving scooter could be seen being hit by the WagonR coming from the opposite side. After hitting the scooter, the car speeds past without stopping or slowing down. (Getty Images/representational image)

The incident took place around 1am on Saturday at the Gautam Buddha University roundabout, said police.

They identified the deceased as Pawan (goes by single name), a resident of Naurangpur village in Gautam Budh Nagar. The car driver remained unidentified.

A CCTV clip of the incident has surfaced online in which the slow moving scooter could be seen being hit by the WagonR coming from the opposite side. After hitting the scooter, the car speeds past without stopping or slowing down.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Anuj Panwar, station house officer of Ecotech-1 police station, around 1 am, the local police response vehicle (PRV) was alerted about the accident at the Gautam Buddha University roundabout.

“A police team reached the spot and took the injured biker to GIMS hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.

The driver of the WagonR fled after abandoning his car near the scene, he said, adding that the police impounded the vehicle.

“A case has been registered against the errant car driver at the Ecotech-1 police station, under charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Panwar, adding that a further investigation is on to arrest the driver.