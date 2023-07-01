Man robbed of his car, gold chain and cash in Noida

A 30-year-old man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Sector 76, Noida on Friday, police said, adding that miscreants fled with his Hyundai Creta car, cash, and forced him to withdraw ₹50,000 from an ATM before dumping him near Sarfabad village. Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida zone), said that the victim, Anmol Mittal, a software engineer and resident of Amrapali Princely Estate in Sector 76, reported the incident around 11:30 pm (Representative Image)

Mittal informed the police in his complaint that he had gone to the market around 9:45 pm. “He claimed that a woman he had noticed at the shop followed him to his car, and sat in his passenger seat, after which three men entered the car and threatened him with a weapon. They blindfolded him, made him sit in the back-seat, and drove the car,” the DCP said.

According to Mittal’s complainant, the suspects took his gold chain, approximately ₹4,500 in cash, and forced him to withdraw ₹50,000 from an ATM. “Afterwards, they dropped him off near the Sarfabad village green belt and fled. Mittal then took an autorickshaw back home and called the police. A team from Sector 113 police station visited his residence,” the officer said, adding that Mittal is married and lives with his family.

Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), said that an FIR has been registered, and five teams have been deployed to arrest the suspects.

“A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. We are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area, and five teams have been formed to investigate the matter,” Avasthy said.