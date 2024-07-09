30-year-old woman awarded life term for murdering husband in Greater Noida

An additional sessions court in Surajpur on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering her husband by strangulation in 2020 at their residence in Greater Noida, prosecution officials said on Tuesday. Relying on evidences and witness testimonies, Chandra Mohan Srivastava, additional district and sessions court judge, convicted Radha of murdering her husband Pradeep. (Representational image only)

According to RS Bhati, additional district government counsel (ADGC), an FIR in the matter was registered on August 20, 2020, by Manoj Kumar, the brother of deceased Pradeep Kumar, at Beta-2 police station.

“Pradeep (25) was from Balla Ki Madaiya village in Greater Noida, where he used to live with his 25-year-old wife Radha. Both used to work as security guards at nearby high-rise societies,” said Bhati.

In his complaint, Manoj said, “On August 13, 2020, I got a call from Radha saying that Pradeep is quite ill. I tried calling on Pradeep’s phone but could not reach him. I rushed to the hospital where my brother was admitted and found that he had died. Later, other relatives came to the hospital and legal formalities were carried out. My brother got married to Radha on June 12, 2019. My brother told me that they often used to fight as he suspected her of having extramarital relations. Hence, we suspected that Radha killed my brother.”

An FIR in the matter was registered against Radha under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and she was taken into custody. A chargesheet was filed on December 11, 2020 and the case went to trial on January 22, 2020. The accused denied all charges and faced trial.

During the trial, the prosecutor presented eight witnesses, including the deceased’s brother, relatives, the doctors who conducted the autopsy and investigating police officers.

During the trial, prosecutor contended that Radha murdered her husband on August 13, 2020, by first sedating him and then strangulating him with her dupatta.

“In their statements, the deceased’s brother and other relatives told the court that Pradeep and Radha would often fight. Pradeep suspected Radha of having an affair with another man who also worked as a security guard at the same society where she worked. Over this, Radha murdered Pradeep,” said Bhati.

The prosecution told the court that the autopsy report revealed that ligature marks on the deceased’s neck, indicating that he was strangulated.

Relying on evidences and witness testimonies, Chandra Mohan Srivastava, additional district and sessions court judge, convicted Radha of murdering her husband Pradeep. “The prosecution has been successful in proving beyond reasonable doubt that accused Radha committed murder by first sedating her husband, rendering him unconscious and then strangulating him. She is sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and a fine of ₹40,000 is imposed on her,” Srivastava said on Tuesday.