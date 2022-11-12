32-year-old Ghaziabad school principal arrested for ‘raping Class 6 student for two months’

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man, who is the principal of a private school in Ghaziabad, was arrested Saturday for allegedly raping a Class 6 student for two months. The suspect has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and criminal intimidation as well as under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The girl has been sent for medical examination and her statements before a magistrate have been recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. We have arrested the suspect and legal action will follow according to the girl’s statements,” said the superintendent of police (Rural).

Mother approaches police

“For the past couple of days, my daughter seemed lost and depressed but we thought she was unwell. On Thursday morning, she refused to go to school. When I asked her the reason, she narrated her ordeal,” said the girl’s mother.

She added, “The school principal has been targeting her for two months. After school when other students left, he would hold back my daughter for extra classes and proceed to assault her. He even threatened her that he would throw her two siblings into a nearby canal if she told anyone about what he did to her. My two other children study in classes 1 and 3 at the same school.”

Based on the mother’s complaint, the police registered an FIR on Thursday while naming the suspect. Police officers said the suspect fled soon after the girl’s family approached them and he was only nabbed on Saturday.

‘False allegations’

Ever since the alleged incident came to light, the school has been mostly deserted.

“We have at least 200-225 students and none has attended school since the allegations were made. My brother is innocent. He and his wife, who is seven months pregnant, operate the school. Due to financial issues, they removed a couple of teachers and these people connived with the girl’s family and levied allegations against my brother,” said the suspect’s brother.

“The parents of the girl have not paid any fees for the past 3-4 months and that is why they have made up a false case,” he added.

The girl’s mother denied the allegations. “We have no pending fees. My daughter is still in a state of shock and she is hardly venturing outside the house. She keeps to her room. The school officials are trying to spread false rumours in order to cover up the crime,” she said.