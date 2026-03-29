33-year-old killed by domestic worker after dispute in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A manwas detained for allegedly beating his 33-year-old employer, a poultry farm owner, to death following a dispute at a farmhouse in Greater Noida on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said Singh is survived by his wife and two children (Photo for representation)

Police identified the victim as Prashant Singh. He was allegedly assaulted with an iron pipe by Yashveer, a domestic worker at Singh’s poultry farmhouse and a resident of Toli village.

According to police, Singh’s elder brother found the body with head injuries in a room at the family-owned farmhouse in Khatana.

Police said a team was sent to the spot and an inspection conducted. During the investigation, it was found that an argument had broken out between Singh and Yashveer that night.

“The suspect worked as a domestic worker with Singh. Initial enquiry revealed that there were constant fights between the two. There were frequent arguments and Singh did not like certain things about Yashveer. Yesterday, the dispute escalated, resulting in the killing,” said assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Saumya Singh.

Police said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. A case registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jarcha police station, and further investigation is underway, they said.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children.