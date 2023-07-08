Noida: Man dies after falling in drain, body recovered after 25 hours

A 35-year-old man’s body was recovered by the team of divers and the fire department after 25 hours of search operation on Friday after he allegedly slipped in Noida’s Sector 49 drain, police said. The distance between the spot and where the body is recovered is approximately around 1.5 Km, police said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Sudhir Choudhary, SHO Sector 49 said that the deceased was identified as Shubhash Kumar alias Sitti, a resident of JJ Colony in Sector 49, who worked as a sanitation worker.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place,” said SHO, adding that he is survived by his parents and a son, and his wife has passed away.

“On Thursday around 10.30 am, when he was passing by a drain in Sector 50, he lost balance and slipped into it,” said SHO Choudhary adding that locals tried to rescue him, but as the flow of water was strong due to rain, he disappeared.

The SHO said that on getting information from the spot, a team of divers and the fire department were called, and after 25 hours of extensive search his body was recovered from Sector 101 drain on Friday around 12 pm. The distance between the spot and where the body is recovered is approximately around 1.5 Km, police said.

Nothing suspicious has been found and further investigations are underway, police added.

