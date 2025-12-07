37-year-old man kills mother with kitchen knife in Ghaziabad, surrenders at police station

A 37-year-old man on Saturday walked into a police stations and confessed to killing his mother using a kitchen knife at their house in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, said police officers. The suspect was taken into custody and a police team reached his house and found his mother dead with severe injuries. (Sakib Ali /HT PHOTO)

Police identified the suspect as Rahul Bhardwaj, and the victim as 67-year-old Madhu Sharma.

According to police, Bhardwaj left his house and walked to the Modinagar police station at around 1pm. Upon reaching, he told police that he had killed his mother and her body lying in the house. The victim, along with her son and daughter-in-law, lived in their house at Janta Colony near Fafrana Road area in Modinagar.

“The suspect slashed his mother’s throat in their house with a sharp edged weapon at around 12.30 pm. He locked the house from outside and walked to the police station, After his confession, he was immediately taken into custody and a police team reached his house and found his mother dead with severe injuries,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Amit Saxena of Modinagar circle.

Bhardwaj was the youngest of the victim’s six children and her five daughters are now all married.His father, who passed away about 25 years ago, was an assistant sub inspector with the excise department.

Police said Bhardwaj told police that his mother was not treating him well, while his neighbours revealed that he often misbehaved with his mother.

“During the investigation, it has come to light that his mother wanted him to get a compassionate recruitment in place of his father and did not allow any of her five daughters to opt for the job. She had high hopes that her only son would study and get the job, however, he did not study even till Class 10 and was engaged as a cab driver. He also married against his mother’s wishes. His mother was getting about ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 as pension, and he was financially dependent on her. For the past few days, his mother was reluctant to give him money and her property, which led to frequent disputes between the two,” said ACP Saxena.

Police officers said that the suspect’s wife also had a dispute with him and his mother, and she left for her parents’ house on Friday.

“The suspect and his mother had some altercation on Saturday morning. Around 12.30 pm, the suspect took out a sharp-edged vegetable knife from the kitchen and killed his mother. Later, he came to the police station to surrender. Police also recovered the murder weapon from their house. We have informed his family members and are waiting for them to give a formal police complaint after which an FIR will be lodged,” said an officer from the Modinagar police station.

Police said that the body was sent for autopsy and other legal formalities were initiated on Saturday.