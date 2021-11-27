3-year-old boy dies after falling from 10th floor flat in Noida

A three-year-old boy died after falling from the 10th floor of a high-rise apartment in Noida’s Sector 75 on Saturday afternoon.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Sector 49 police station, said the boy’s mother was feeding him in the balcony in the afternoon. “She got some work and went inside the room for a few minutes, leaving her child in the balcony. On returning, she found her baby was not there,” said Kumar adding that the mother then started looking for the child.

Kumar said the child accidentally slipped through the balcony’s railing and fell to ground. “The security guards found the child critically wounded and immediately rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” he said. A police team also reached the spot after getting information from locals.

The child’s father runs a shop in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk while his mother is a housewife. Police said the family refused to conduct a post-mortem of the body. Police have not received any complaint in this regard.