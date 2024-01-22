4 teams hunt for suspects who killed gangster’s brother in Noida

The Noida Police continued hunting on Sunday to trace the shooters of jailed gangster Parvesh Maan’s brother, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Noida’s upscale Sector-104 on Friday. Two men, associated with Kapil Maan gang, have been rounded up in the murder of jailed gangster's brother in Sector 104, Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Suraj Maan, 32, was a resident of Lotus Panache Society. He worked as a crew member with Air India, and shot dead in his car by three bike-borne assailants. The accused were riding a bike without a registration number plate.

The CCTV footage captured two pillion-riders repeatedly shot at Maan after firing in the air.

Maan sustained three bullet injuries, revealed the autopsy report on Saturday. Meanwhile, three empty cartridges were also recovered from the crime site.

On Saturday, Noida Police arrested two people associated with Delhi-based gang rivalries.

The suspects were identified as Dheeraj Maan and Arun alias Mannu Maan. They were sent to judicial custody, said a senior police officer, adding that police will apply at the district court for a police remand.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida, Harish Chander, four teams have been formed to nab the shooters. Efforts are underway to identify their whereabouts and the bike used in the crime.”

The rivalry between the two families — gangster Parvesh Maan, who is lodged in Mandoli Prison under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and his rival Kapil Maan, who was also imprisoned in Mandoli Jail —began in 2010 with a dispute over a 100-yard plot in village, the officer said.

“Due to the fights between the families, four murders have taken place, with two deaths on either side. Suraj’s murder was the fifth death concerning the rivalry,” said the DCP, adding that Kapil was suspecting that deceased Maan was involved in his illegal business of raising money and supporting him from outside.

“Kapil was ridiculed by other prisoners, that he was not able to take revenge for the deaths of his family members,” said additional DCP, Noida, Manish Mishra.