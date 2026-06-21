4 vehicle thieves, crypto fraudsters arrested by Noida police

Noida:Noida Police arrested two alleged interstate vehicle thieves and two cryptocurrency fraudsters in separate cases this week, said officials. The arrests were made in two separate cases (Photo for representation)

In the vehicle theft case, police arrested two accused near Khargosh Park in Sector 54 and recovered three allegedly stolen vehicles: a Mahindra Thar, a Hyundai Creta and a Ford EcoSport.

Police said the accused targeted vehicles parked outside showrooms by stealing keys from service centres and guard rooms. They altered the chassis and engine numbers before selling the vehicles in Mizoram and Tripura through contacts near the Assam border.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted to stealing around 60 vehicles from across the NCR,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

Police said the Mahindra Thar was allegedly stolen after its keys were taken from a guard room outside a showroom. A case of theft was registered at Sector 58 police station on Thursday. The Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Creta were allegedly stolen from Delhi.

In another case, Sector 20 police arrested two accused persons on Friday for allegedly cheating a man of ₹11.49 lakh on the pretext of a cryptocurrency deal.

“The victim in the FIR said that he was promised cryptocurrency in exchange for cash, but was duped after handing over ₹11,49,500 to the accused,” Singh said. Two more people linked to the network have been identified, police added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the BNS, police said.

Meanwhile, Noida police recovered stolen property and cash worth ₹47.61 crore between December 2022 and May 31, 2026, said officials

According to police data, the recovered items included 1,681 vehicles, laptops, mobile phones, Remote Radio Units (RRUs), gold and silver jewellery, electronic devices, household articles and cash. The total value of the recovered property stood at ₹47,61,13,916, which is 83.95% of the total value of property involved in the cases, police added.