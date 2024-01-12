40-year-old man shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida

Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot dead a 40-year-old man in Dadri, Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said, adding that they have registered a case against 10 people in connection with the killing and have launched an investigation. The family members have named eight people in their complaint, while two are unidentified suspects. Of the eight named suspects, four have been rounded up for questioning. (Getty Images/representational image)

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Kasna in Greater Noida.

“On Thursday morning, we received information about a man being shot near Narayana roundabout in Dadri area of Greater Noida. Following the information, a team from the local police station rushed to the spot. Singh was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Kumar said the deceased was on his way to meet someone on his motorcycle when the two assailants allegedly shot him.

“The family members of the deceased were informed about the incident. During investigation, it was found that Singh sustained two gunshot wounds. Singh left his house around 9am to go to the Kashiram Colony in Dadri to meet a person. When Singh reached Narayana roundabout, two men on a bike fired at him from behind,” Kumar said.

On the basis of a complaint submitted by the deceased’s kin, an FIR under charges of murder has been registered against 10 people.

“The family members have named eight people in their complaint, while two are unidentified suspects. Of the eight named suspects, four have been rounded up for questioning,” said the officer.

“Singh owned shops in Kasna area and lived on rental income from those properties. He lived with his wife and four children in Kasna. Inquiry has revealed that he frequently met a woman in Dadri and was bearing her expenses as well. The family also mentioned about a land dispute among relatives. We are probing all angles,” the officer said.