5 arrested for duping people via fake insurance plans

Ghaziabad: Five men have been arrested by the Ghaziabad Cyber Crime Branch police for allegedly duping people with attractive returns on life insurance policies, said officials on Sunday, adding that the suspects duped people of over ₹95 lakh. A case of cheating and cheating by impersonation of the BNS and IT Act has been registered at the Ghaziabad Cybercrime Branch police station and further probe is underway. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Rishabh Kumar, 39; Vinay Gupta, 55; Ashish Pawar, 31; Himanshu Tyagi, 28; and Yashpal Verma, 28, all residents of Ghaziabad.

“On tip-off, a team was formed and suspects were arrested from Ghaziabad on Saturday following extensive investigation,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, ADCP (Cyber & Crime)

During the investigation, the suspects revealed that they came in contact with Sharvan Tiwari, Himanshu Chaudhary and one of their colleagues (unidentified), who earlier worked at a life insurance firm. “As Tiwari and Chaudhary and their colleague were former employees of an insurance company, they had customer data. Using that data, they joined all five arrested suspects in their plan to dupe people,” said Ghaziabad police in a statement.

“Posing as a customer executive from an insurance company, they used to offer life insurance and other policies to their target, promising potential returns. After receiving money, they used to send fake receipts,” it added.

Police said they have recovered 12 mobile phones, 12 ATM cards, eight SIM cards, a cheque book, and a car from their possession. “When all these phones and bank documents were scanned, it came to the fore that they duped people of over ₹95 lakh so far,” they added.

Investigation revealed that Kumar and Gupta were also arrested by the Gujarat police in a cybercrime case. A case of cheating and cheating by impersonation of the BNS and IT Act has been registered at the Ghaziabad Cybercrime Branch police station and further probe is underway.