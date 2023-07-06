Noida man shot himself over domestic dispute, critical

A 55-year-old man allegedly shot himself with his licensed pistol in Noida’s Sector 39 locality on Wednesday night, officials aware of the matter said. According to police, the man is undergoing treatment at a hospital and informed to be critical. (Representative Image)

According to police, the man is undergoing treatment at a hospital and informed to be critical, said police, adding that in primarily investigation it was revealed that he was upset over a domestic dispute.

Ajay Singh, SHO, Sector 39 said that on Wednesday night, police were alerted by the hospital authorities that a man was admitted with a gunshot wound.

“On getting information, a team of police rushed to the spot, and during investigation, it came to light that the injured resides with his two wives and three children, including two daughters and a son in Sadarpur village under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station,” said SHO Singh

He further added that on Wednesday around 10.30 pm, when his family members were in another room, he allegedly shot himself on the right side of the temple.

“As soon as his family members heard a gunshot sound, they rushed to his room and were shocked to find him lying in a pool of blood,” said SHO Singh adding that he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where doctors referred him to another hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

Further investigations are underway in the case, police said.