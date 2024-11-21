66-year-old on scooter dies in accident at Chilla border

A 66-year-old motorist on a scooter died after being hit by a speeding vehicle from behind at the Chilla border traffic signal on Tuesday morning, police said, adding they registered a case and are in the process of identifying the errant vehicle driver. The scooter the man was riding. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Birendra Awana, 66, a resident of Sector 50, who was a retired government employee.

“On Tuesday morning, Awana visited a temple in Sector 14A in Noida. On his way back, an unidentified speeding vehicle heading towards Delhi hit his scooter from behind,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

“Awana stopped his scooter at the signal to take a U-turn towards Noida when the incident took place. The collision was so intense that his scooter was badly damaged, and he was flung a few metres from the spot,” the officer said.

Police said a passerby informed them about the incident, following which he was taken to a hospital in the vicinity, where he was declared dead.

On a complaint from the family, a case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Phase-1 police station.