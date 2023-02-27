687 appointment letters rolled out for police posts in Gzb, Noida and Bulandshahr

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Sunday distributed 687 appointment letters for the post of 687 sub-inspectors, platoon commanders of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and fire officers in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Greater Noida, India- February 26, 2023: Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh and other officers on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 687 sub inspectors of police at Gautam Buddha University, platoon commanders of PAC and fire officers who will be joining the state police now, in Greater Noida, India, on Sunday, February 26, 2023. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Snehil’s story

At a ceremony organised in Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, the police commissioner distributed the appointment letters to the new recruits for various positions across Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Gautam Budh Nagar districts.

“It is important for youths to be not just physically, but also mentally healthy. This is the time when all these recruits need to work hard and give their best to make the department as well as their families proud,” the commissioner said.

The new recruits include 125 personnel for Gautam Budh Nagar, 263 for Ghaziabad and 299 for Bulandshahr. Additionally, letters were handed out to six PAC commanders for Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Officials said the final appointments were done after checking character certificates and physical tests. All the new recruits will be given basic training by their respective departments from March 13 onwards.

Incidentally, five of the appointed officers for Gautam Budh Nagar were felicitated by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a state-level function held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Sunday itself.

The chief minister said that people have been appreciating the improvement in the law-and-order situation in the state in the past few years, which became apparent in the successful hosting of the Global Investors’ Summit recently.

“The challenges related to crime were geographically bound earlier. However, times have changed now and our police need to be 10 steps ahead of the criminals and be prepared. To curb cyber crimes, our government has established cyber police stations and help desks in 18 ranges,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister added that under Mission Rojgar, a total of 160,000 youths were appointed at various positions with the police, fire services and PAC. He also said under Mission Rojgar, the unemployment rate in the state has been reduced from 19% to 2% and 500,000 people have been given government jobs in the last six years.