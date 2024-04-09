6-year-old raped by elderly neighbour in Noida Sector 20

Noida: A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 75-year-old neighbour whom she used to call ‘bade papa’ in Noida’s Sector 20 on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case had been registered and efforts were underway to arrest the accused. On the complaint of the survivor’s parents a case of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act was registered on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Noida additional deputy commissioner of police, Manish Kumar Mishra said, “The survivor lives with her family in a locality in Sector 20. Her parents stated in the complaint that on Monday evening, when they were at work, the accused, who lives next door, approached their daughter when she went to take ‘prasad’ in a nearby temple.”

According to the police, the accused took the survivor to his home and allegedly attempted to rape the minor. The accused, who works as a helper, lives alone while his married daughter lives nearby.

The ADCP further added, “When the survivor’s mother returned home from work and found that her daughter was missing, she searched in a nearby locality and approached the elderly man’s daughter since they belonged to the same place, Darbhanga in Bihar, and the survivor used to visit their home frequently.”

“After looking for her daughter when the woman returned home, she found the child at home. After some time, the minor revealed her ordeal and told her mother that ‘bade papa’ had taken her to his home when she went to take prasad,” Mishra said.

“The parents approached the police and informed them that she used to play with the elderly man, as they belonged to the same town and he lives next to their home,” said Sector 20, station house officer, DP Singh, adding that on the complaint of the survivor’s parents a case of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act was registered on Tuesday.

According to the police, the survivor is stable and she has been sent for a detailed medical examination.