7.30am-12.30pm: Noida admin revises school hours till Class 8

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has revised the school timings for students of Nursery to Class 8 amid the ongoing heatwave from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Rajesh Singh said, “The heat is not expected to subside anytime soon, and summer vacations usually begin around May 20 in schools. So, it is likely to remain in place, given the upcoming heatwave predictions.” (HT Archive)

According to an order issued on Sunday by Gautam Budh Nagar district’s basic education officer Rahul Panwar, all aided and private schools affiliated to boards, including CBSE, ICSE, IB and the UP Board, will operate from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm until further orders.

The revised schedule was set to be effective from Monday. However, as the order came late on Sunday night, most schools are set implementing it from Tuesday.

District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Rajesh Singh said, “The heat is not expected to subside anytime soon, and summer vacations usually begin around May 20 in schools. So, it is likely to remain in place, given the upcoming heatwave predictions.”

According to CBSE city coordinator Neha Sharma, nursery students are the least impacted as the new guidelines are largely the usual timings for the children. “The impact will be more on students from Grade 1 to Grade 8. In the revised schedule, physical education periods are likely to be reduced,” she said.

Schools have issued notices to parents informing them of the revised timings, with some institutions even extending the changes to all students from Nursery to Class 12.

Speaking to HT, Rina Singh, Principal of Ramagya School, Sector 50, said: “Heatwave will impact all students, so the timings have been changed for all students…We have cut the classes to 40 minutes, removed zero period to ensure there isn’t any impact on the child’s education.”

Cambridge School, Noida, also revised timings for all students. The revised timings for Classes Nursery to Upper Prep: 9 am to 11:30 am and Classes I to XII: 7:50 am to 12:50 pm.”

Meanwhile, the UP government has introduced special heatwave safety arrangements in schools to protect children amid rising temperatures.

Key measures include ensuring the availability of ORS, glucose, electrolytes, iron tablets and first-aid kits in schools. Students from Classes 1–5 will be given pink iron tablets, while students from Classes 6–8 will receive blue iron tablets, with teachers responsible for proper distribution.

Schools have also been directed to strictly follow heatwave guidelines and ensure continuous monitoring of safety measures, the government said in a statement issued on Monday.