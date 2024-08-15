78th Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in Gautam Budh Nagar & Ghaziabad

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad on Thursday. In Gautam Budh Nagar, the day began with a flag hoisting ceremony at the district collectorate where district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma unfurled the Tricolour. A Tricolor march in Noida on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The main event was held at Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Sector 91, Noida, where Uttar Pradesh minister of higher education Yogendra Upadhyay unfurled the Tricolour, followed by a Tricolour rally that was flagged off amid patriotic slogans and cheers from students and staff of the college. The Gautam Budh Nagar DM and other administrative officials were also present.

“Today, we are celebrating the 78th Independence Day, which has been made possible by the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. We should never forget their sacrifices and follow the path shown by them to take the country forward on the path of development so that all citizens of the country can get political, economic, and judicial freedom,” said Upadhyay.

He also planted a sapling on the college premises and inaugurated a grand cultural programme in the auditorium that featured patriotic cultural performances by students.

At an event organised by Dharm Public School in Greater Noida, students presented a patriotic cultural programme following which the DM felicitated the students for their performance. A grand discussion session was also organised to commemorate the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

In his address, DM Verma said, “We are celebrating the 78th year of our country’s independence in the form of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and various programmes have been organised to create awareness and instil the feeling of patriotism among the citizens. On this occasion, all administrative officials, employees, and departmental officials should take a pledge to work with more dedication to ensure political, economic, and judicial freedom for all citizens of India. We should all work together to eradicate social evils.”

The flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at the Police Lines, Vikas Bhawan, Noida, Greater Noida authority and other government offices, residential societies, markets, schools, colleges, and non-government organisations.

At the Police Lines, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh commemorated the sacrifices of freedom fighters and praised their efforts. She felicitated police officers and encouraged them to work with dedication towards their duties.

A 2,000-feet-long and 10-feet-wide Tricolor procession was taken out by BJP functionaries, social organisations and school students from Gate 4 of the Noida Stadium, through DM Chowk, and Atta till Nithari.

Residential welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, and residents also participated in the celebrations at their offices and multiple residential societies. Large national flags were hoisted at public places, and facade lightings were changed to the Tricolour colours to mark the day.

An event was organised at Omaxe The Forest Spa in Noida Sector 93B where the programme began with hoisting of the Tricolour by the society’s president, Ajay Goel. The chief guests included Sanjay Khatri, ACEO, Noida authority, Dr DK Gupta, owner of Felix Hospital, and his wife Dr Rashmi Gupta.

A parade band and patriotic songs performed by children were also organised. The society’s permanent residents who had previously served in senior positions in the Army were also honoured. The ACEO felicitated the society’s senior citizens, Shyam Modi and Shanti Prasad Agarwal, for their contributions.

Similar programmes were organised in residential complexes, and government offices and educational institutions in Ghaziabad district to celebrate the 78th Independence Day.

Ghaziabad district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh, following the hoisting of Tricolour at the district collectorate, joined a programme at the Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium. Addressing the program, the DM said, “We should be proud to be citizens of a secular democratic India. It is our duty to respect the freedom achieved through the sacrifices of freedom fighters and their work towards making our country a developed nation.”