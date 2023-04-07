Seven-year-old child dies after drowning in open drain in Greater Noida

A seven-year-old boy drowned after falling into a 12 feet open drain in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area on Thursday evening, officials said on Friday. The drain was “under construction” by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The family was yet to file a complaint to the police in the matter. (AFP)

According to the police, the boy was playing near the drain in Begumpur village when he fell into it at around 5pm, police said.

“The boy has been identified as Saddam, son of Jasroor, an auto-rickshaw driver. GNIDA has been carrying out construction of a drain in the area. The boy was playing next to the dug-up drain, which is at least 12 feet deep. Water of at least six to seven feet deep was filled in it. The boy accidentally fell into the drain after which he was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Awadhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer of Surajpur Police Station.

Postmortem examination was carried out and its report was awaited, said the officer.

Meanwhile, villagers alleged negligence on part of GNIDA and the contractor that was carrying out the work.

“The construction of a deep drain is going on in the area and there are no barricades for the safety of passersby. As a result, the child was killed by drowning into it,” said Hasruddin Chaudhary, a resident of Begumpur village and neighbour of the deceased’s father.

Officials of GNIDA said that they were in the process of covering the drain and the water was drained out.

“Workers engaged in the drain work often asked kids not to play in the area. The drain has been under construction for the last two months. It is being constructed for flow of clean water from the 15MLD Sewage Treatment Plant in Ecotech-2. Now we are covering the drain and water has been drained out as well,” said a senior official from GNIDA.

