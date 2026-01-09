8 arrested as online gaming, betting ring busted in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Eight people were arrested on Wednesday evening in Greater Noida as police busted an alleged online gaming and betting racket being operated from a commercial centre in Bisrakh, officials said on Thursday. Officials said the gang would use bank accounts opened with fake KYC documents and SIM cards issued on forged identities to receive money from victims. When players sought to withdraw large winnings, the transactions were either delayed or blocked. (Representational image)

Police identified the accused as Anirudh (single name), 32, -- the alleged main operator of the racket; Garv Chauhan, 21; Ajay Singh, 28; Sania Singh, 23; Ruchi, 20; Komal, 20; Sushma, 21; Tanisha, 20 (all last four identified by single names).

“The gang used a gaming website to trap victims by initially allowing them to win small amounts. Once users gained confidence and started investing larger sums, the accused manipulated the games to ensure losses,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, DCP (Central Noida).

The accused lured users by offering bonus amounts up to ₹1,500, which could not be withdrawn apparently, said police, adding that the users were initially charged ₹300 to ₹500 to register on the website to make the scheme appear legitimate.

Officials said the gang would use bank accounts opened with fake KYC documents and SIM cards issued on forged identities to receive money from victims. When players sought to withdraw large winnings, the transactions were either delayed or blocked.

“We are still looking into the total amount of money they scammed. So far, we have traced transactions of around ₹10 lakh. QR codes were pre-printed and activated when required to receive payments, while multiple bank accounts across different states were used to move the money,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, SHO, Bisrakh police station, adding that efforts were on to identify all victims.

Police said more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

During the raid, the police recovered 18 mobile phones, four laptops, 155 fake SIM cards of different telecom companies, 50 payment QR codes, ₹45,000 in cash, two computer monitors, four Wi-Fi routers, 10 data sheets and 10 headsets.

A case has been registered under the BNS sections for cheating, cheating by personation, forgery of valuable security, and using forged documents as genuine among others and under sections of the Gambling Act, and the IT ACT.