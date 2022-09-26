Home / Cities / Noida News / 814 crore to be spent on 3.5-km rail project in Greater Noida

Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:23 AM IST



ByVinod Rajput

The Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL) will spend 814 crore to build a 3.5km-long rail project to connect the multimodal Logistics Hub, and Transport Hub with the dedicated freight corridor line at New Dadri railway station. Development work is likely to begin soon, officials said.

Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, IITGNL, held a meeting with concerned officials on Thursday and finalized the budget for the project. “IITGNL will spend 814 crore to build this rail link to smoothen connectivity between Greater Noida’s Logistics Hub and Transport Hub. The rail link will be completed within 3 years,” he said.

The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust and the Greater Noida authority are jointly developing the logistics hub as part of the integrated industrial township at Dadri, Chithera, Junpat, Kathera, Palla, Pali and Bodaki. The multimodal Logistics Hub will be spread across 333 hectares of land, while the Transport Hub will be developed on 145 hectares.

“This project will help in the transportation of cargo within 24 hours from Greater Noida to Gujarat, Kolkata and Mumbai. Currently, in the absence of any such connectivity, it takes 4-5 days to ship the cargo. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), of which these projects are part, will also benefit western Uttar Pradesh cities which send can send their agricultural and other products within 24 hours,” Singh said.

The integrated industrial township in Greater Noida is on its way to becoming home to manufacturing units of electronic products. Officials said that manufacturers will be able to enjoy world-class cargo connectivity with this new link as it will be connected with the DMIC.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Monday, September 26, 2022
