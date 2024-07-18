ADM directs 46 schools to complete admissions under RTE within a week

Senior officials of Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Thursday held a review meeting with 46 private schools in the district over the delay completing admissions under Right To Education (RTE) Act, which mandates that private schools reserve 25% seats for students from economically weaker sections, and directed them to complete such admissions within a week, officials in the know of the matter said on Thursday. While 61 schools had been directed to attend the review meeting over the delay completing admissions under Right To Education (RTE) Act, 15 skipped it. (HT Photo)

While 61 schools had been directed to attend the meeting, 15 skipped it, they added.

In the current academic year, of the 5,061 seats allocated under RTE in private schools across four phases, only 2,500 students have been admitted so far, officials said.

According to additional district magistrate Nitin Madan, the 61 schools that were called for the meeting togather have 1,065 RTE seats and only 395 students have been admitted so far in the category, which leaves 670 seats still vacant.

“The schools were asked about their reasons for pending admissions, to which they said there were some discrepancies in the forms submitted by parents such as income certificate, residence certificate, residence of their ward and so on, which is delaying the process,” said the ADM.

“Schools were told that the district administration will resolve these issues at the earliest, so that pending admissions can take place. If fake documents have been submitted by applicants, then action will be taken against the guilty party as well as the official issuing the fake document. Schools have been asked to submit a complaint in such matters. All such issues should be resolved within a week,” said Madan.

Earlier this week, the district administration issued notices to 12 private schools in Noida and Greater Noida for failing to admit students under the RTE Act and warned them that their recognition will be withdrawn by the education department.

“The committee has sent notices to the schools, seeking their reply within a week. If no response is received, the DM may process withdrawal of their recognition,” said Rahul Panwar, Noida’s basic education officer.

Aditi Basu Roy, district president of All India Principals’ Association (Gautam Budh Nagar), said, “RTE is a central guideline which every school must follow. This guideline also ensures inclusivity in schools. If any school does not follow that then there might be consequences.”