After a day’s dip, Covid-19 cases rise again in Noida
After about 40% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 170 new cases again on Tuesday.
Tuesday recorded the highest cases since infections started rising in early April. Daily cases crossed the 100-mark on April 19 and remained in that range on a daily basis, with the exception of a couple of days. On Monday, the district reported 66 fresh cases, which was the lowest since daily cases crossed 100.
Officials from the district health department said that the data for the past two days is an anomaly due to bunching. “There was a sudden fall in the number of cases on Monday as the district recorded only 66 cases but on Tuesday, as many as 170 fresh cases were registered. Both are unusual. We checked the reports and saw that the cases were from the past two-three days. The average daily cases remain around 100-125. It is likely that some laboratories did not upload all the reports on the portal on Monday and they were bunched together in Tuesday’s data,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Dr Sharma added that the total daily cases have remained stagnant at around 100-125 for over 20 days now. Additionally, very few have been hospitalised and the recovery rate is also on the rise.
“There’s no need to panic. Although the district is reporting over 100 cases daily, none of the infected is critical. We have nine people undergoing treatment in hospitals, but all of them have comorbidities. Most people are recovering completely with a negative report in three days,” Dr Sharma added.
On Tuesday, the active caseload in the district touched 741, while 130 people recovered from the virus.
A total of 1,857 cases were reported in the month of April. This is about three-and-a-half times the total number of cases that were reported in March. The district reported 31,137 cases in January this year, which was the highest monthly case count since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. January also saw the peak of the third wave, following which cases started reducing considerably. There were 3,244 cases in February, while March saw only 521 cases.
-
Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana
A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others. The statue of the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.
-
St Stephen's, which was among the first three colleges to be affiliated with Delhi University, was established in 1881. Women were readmitted in 1975, and in 1993-94, they were also admitted into BSc and BA (Pass) courses. From the hesitant 1940s and the awkward 1970s, Delhi University has come a long way in educating and empowering women with multiple co-educational and stand-alone colleges for women showing the way and setting the agenda on gender justice.
-
Water & sewerage connections of 4 more colonies snapped by Ludhiana MC
A day after action on seven illegal colonies, the municipal corporation snapped the water and sewerage connections of four more colonies on Tuesday. The connections of Shiv Shakti Colony near Jaassiyan Road, Grewal Colony near Sanyas Nagar, Natt Colony near Kailash road and Thapar Colony were snapped. The civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit on Monday.
-
Food delivery persons in Pune bear brunt of rising fuel prices
PUNE Rising fuel prices have taken a toll on food delivery persons who are now demanding an increase in commission. Since March this year, fuel prices have increased by more than 20% with petrol selling for close to ₹120 per litre in Pune and diesel trading in the retail market at ₹102.67 per litre. The problem for Saurabh, 21, who has been working as a delivery person for the past two-and-a-half years for one such aggregator and others like him is that even CNG hasn't been spared the price hike.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns demand hike in stipend, wear black ribbons in protest
Demanding a hike in stipend, students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) wore black ribbons to work to register their protest on Tuesday. The protesting interns submitted a memorandum to GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, who said he will take up the matter with board members this week. The interns said they have been receiving only ₹6,200 as stipend.
