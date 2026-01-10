After Indore scare, Noida authority forms special panel to test drinking water

Five days after the Indore water contamination incident, the Noida authority on Friday formed a ‘special committee’ to inspect and address the issues related to drinking water. The committee will submit its report and take remedial measures to resolve any such issue in the city, said officials. Following complaints of contaminated water supply, the Greater Noida Authority conducted spot inspections in Delta 1 on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Noida authority chief executive officer, Lokesh M, on Friday held a review meeting and directed the staff to address issues related with public welfare and basic infrastructure on priority basis. He said that any sort of negligence towards public welfare will not be tolerated.

“Taking a serious view of the Indore water contamination issue, we have formed a high-level technical committee of the water department which will identify leakages and take samples to test the water quality. The committee will submit its reports at earliest so that we can avert such incidents in the city,” said Lokesh M.

The CEO also directed the water department to complete 80 cusec Ganga water supply project by January end.

He also formed a two member committee, consisting of additional CEO Vandana Tripathi and officer on special duty Mahendra Prasad, to address road infrastructure issues in the city and decided to submit a report within 15 days, said officials.

The CEO further directed the staff to expedite the work on development of the ponds in the city, and also pulled the staff for shoddy work in the health and sanitation department.