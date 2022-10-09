After Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar district to be put under e-surveillance

NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has started working on the detailed project report for integrated security and traffic management in Greater Noida and areas along the Yamuna Expressway. The project will cover an area of at least 20,000 hectares and implemented in coordination with the police who are conducting a survey to identify spots to install high-definition cameras to streamline policing and traffic management, officials said.

“We have decided to soon issue a tender to select an agency that will work on the integrated security and traffic management system in Greater Noida. We have directed staff to prepare a detailed project report to finalise the budget and other details of the project. Once an agency gets finalised, the groundwork will begin. This project is crucial for streamlining traffic and safety,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida, and the Greater Noida authority, said.

In the past year, the Noida authority has installed 1076 high-definition cameras at 82 crucial locations in the city. These traffic junctions include the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station, Amrapali Chowk, Mahamaya Flyover, Government Degree College, City Centre, Sector 91 and Sector 18, Rajnigandha Chowk, Atta Chowk Gol Chakkar, and Sector 22/54, among others. According to the traffic police, at least 70,000 e-challans were issued for violations of traffic norms in July and August this year.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police are also conducting a survey of the entire district to install more cameras in Noida and other parts of the district. “The police have demanded 350 more cameras at different spots in Noida for better surveillance. The idea is to make Noida and Greater Noida smart cities,” Maheshwari added.

Noida is spread over an area of 20,000 hectares and Greater Noida has notified around 38,000 hectares of land for development out of which around 20,000 hectares are already developed, officials said. In newly developed urban areas along the Yamuna Expressway outside Greater Noida, police will identify the spots where cameras are required for traffic or safety purposes.“Our survey is underway we will soon bring the entire area under e-surveillance in coordination with the authorities,” a senior police official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON