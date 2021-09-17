After residents protest, Ghaziabad civic body withdraws nod to Durga Puja pandal

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) on Thursday took a U-turn after initially “granting permission” to an association for holding Durga Puja in a park in Vaishali Sector 4. It withdrew its permission after the intervention of municipal commissioner MS Tanwar late Thursday evening.

Dr Anuj Singh, horticulture department in-charge, GMC, said the association -- Vaishali Kali Bari Samiti -- was not given any permission to hold such an event in the park. “We are not authorised to give such a permission, only the Ghaziabad district administration is. We have just reserved the space for the association,” Singh said after the intervention of municipal commissioner MS Tanwar on Thursday. Earlier, he had maintained that no trees will be felled, but only a few will be relocated for 10 days, during the puja, and the plants will be placed in their original place after that.

Residents had opposed the GMC’s initial decision, worrying that trees planted inside the area would be cut or damaged in the process. The residents said that they have planted nearly 5,000 trees in the park over the years, and invested a lot of funds and efforts for the same. They said that GMC officials have allegedly decided to fell nearly 150 trees in the park to facilitate a space for the Durga Puja pandal.

“The GMC was supposed to visit the park on Saturday to cut around 150 trees for the preparations of the puja, and we are worried. We urge the GMC not to fell or damage the trees, and we will stop any such activity in the park. It’s unbelievable that the GMC will cut trees to make pandals for the puja,” said Rajneesh Bhatia, a resident of Gateway Towers in Vaishali Sector 4.

“We have been asked to clear the area by cutting nearly 70-80 trees on Saturday,” said a GMC official, requesting anonymity.

“We have taken a written permission from the GMC to make a 60x40 feet puja pandal inside the park. However, there is absolutely no question of felling trees. The GMC has only granted us a spot in the park,” said Sandeep Ghosh, general secretary, Vaishali Kali Bari Samiti. City mayor Asha Sharma did not comment on the matter.