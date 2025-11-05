After UP govt nod, GIMS Gr Noida set for major upgrade

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida is set for a major expansion, with the Uttar Pradesh government approving its upgradation and introduction of advanced patient care facilities. The decision was taken during the 10th governing body meeting of GIMS, chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary SP Goyal, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday, officials said. GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said the upgradation will help GIMS evolve into a comprehensive tertiary care and teaching institution. (HT Photos)

The governing body also approved a long-term vision to develop GIMS on the lines of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, aiming to make it a premier tertiary care and teaching centre for western Uttar Pradesh.

“GIMS has emerged as an important centre of healthcare and medical education for western Uttar Pradesh. With the growing demand for advanced treatment and diagnostic services, there is a need to strengthen its infrastructure and facilities on the lines of SGPGI,” said Amit Kumar Ghosh, additional chief secretary (Medical Health and Medical Education).

Officials said the governing body approved the second phase of fund allocation for constructing a full-fledged medical college campus spread over 56 acres within the Gautam Buddha University premises. The new complex will include a medical college, nursing college, and paramedical institute.

It also cleared new academic initiatives including doctorate of medicine (DM), master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) courses in various super specialities and fellowships in areas such as Neonatology, Pain Medicine, and Critical Care. A National Emergency Life Support (NELS) Training Centre and a GIMS Vidya Setu Skill Education and Training Unit will also be established to enhance skill development.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said the upgradation will help GIMS evolve into a comprehensive tertiary care and teaching institution. “Our focus is to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare while developing a strong academic and research foundation for future medical professionals”, Gupta said.