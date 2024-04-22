Ahead of election, 2 arrested with 15 illegal firearms in Noida

Noida: Just days before the Gautam Budh Nagar district is to go to parliamentary polls, the Noida Police has arrested two Delhi-based smugglers and confiscated 15 illegal countrymade firearms from their possession in Noida’s Sector 24 locality, police said on Sunday. The duo have 37 cases already registered against them in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). (Representational image)

The duo have 37 cases already registered against them in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The suspects have been identified as Jagat Singh, aka Chintu, 40, who hails from Alwar in Rajasthan but resides in Kalyanpuri, Delhi, and Rahul Kumar alias Govind, who hails from Delhi but resides in Crossing Republik in Ghaziabad,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra.

“On late Saturday night, we received a tip-off that a man on a red scooter was heading to Delhi from Sector 56, Noida. Following information, a team was deployed and suspect Singh was arrested when he tried to flee on spotting police,” the officer said.

Police recovered four 12 bore and three .315 bore illegal countrymade firearms, six live cartridges and a scooter from his possession.

During questioning, Singh revealed that he was going to smuggle the weapons to another state with the help of his accomplice (Rahul Kumar).

“On Sunday morning, Kumar was arrested from Sector 53 locality as he tried to escape on a scooter but met with an accident,” said station house officer (Sector 24) Vivek Kumar Shrivastava, adding that three .315 bore and five 12 bore illegal countrymade firearms, nine live cartridges and a bike were recovered from his possession.

The suspects revealed that they sell firearms for ₹5,500-7,500 in other states. Most of these firearms were smuggled from Rajasthan, the SHO added.

Twenty eight cases, including for attempt to murder, robbery, theft, and under Arms Act, are registered against Kumar and nine cases were registered against Singh at various police stations in Delhi-NCR.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against them at Sector 24 police station on Sunday, and further investigations are underway, said police.

In view of the April 26 election day, the Noida Police has intensified checking on roads.

On Sunday, a heavy police force led by senior officials conducted random checks in Sector 113 and 49 localities.

Earlier this week, three accused were arrested in two separate incidents, and police busted two factories linked to manufacturing and selling illegal firearms. As many as 35 illegal firearms were recovered from their possessions.