Ahead of Holi, district excise dept issues advisory over spurious liquor

GREATER NOIDA: Ahead of Holi, the district excise department has issued a public advisory warning people against consuming liquor sold by illegal outlets ahead of Holi, cautioning that such alcohol could be spurious and potentially fatal. Officials have warned that strict legal action would be taken against hotel, banquet hall or club operators found allowing alcohol consumption without the required licence.

District excise officer Subodh Kumar said liquor sold illegally — whether loose or bottled — may contain methanol, a highly toxic substance. “Consumption of illicit liquor can lead to loss of eyesight and may even result in death,” he said.

Kumar clarified that the sale of loose liquor or liquor packed in pouches is not permitted in Uttar Pradesh. “Consumers should purchase only sealed liquor with QR codes from licensed shops. Any information regarding sale of liquor from unauthorised places should be immediately reported to the excise department,” Kumar said, adding that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.

The officer said public awareness and timely information could help prevent major accidents and save lives during the festive season.

The excise department has also directed all hotels, marriage halls and clubs in the district to ensure compliance with licensing norms for serving alcohol at parties.

Officials have further warned that strict legal action would be taken against hotel, banquet hall or club operators found allowing alcohol consumption without the required licence.

To enable quick action against illegal liquor trade, the excise department has set up a control room for complaints related to the sale or manufacture of illicit liquor.