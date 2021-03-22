IND USA
Home / Cities / Noida News / Air quality 'poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.(PTI file photo)
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.(PTI file photo)
Air quality 'poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

Statistics for Greater Noida were not available, while pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the other four immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:29 PM IST

The average air quality was recorded in the "poor" category in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Monday.

Statistics for Greater Noida were not available, while pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the other four immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was 238 in Ghaziabad, 207 in Noida, 251 in Faridabad and 170 in Gurgaon, the CPCB's Sameer app stated.

On Sunday, the AQI was 300 in Ghaziabad, 301 in Greater Noida, 260 in Noida, 287 in Faridabad and 245 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there.

Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations, while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. 

