Air quality worsens in Noida, increase in mercury likely today

The air quality in Noida and Greater Noida worsened to the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, after oscillating between the ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories for days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida recorded the air quality index (AQI) reading, on a scale of 0 to 500, on Monday at 301 against 292 a day earlier, and Greater Noida at 306 against 292 on Sunday.

An AQI reading between 101 and 200 is considered ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), fire incidents have increased in the city, but the change in wind directions has helped in reducing the intrusion of smoke in the region. “Delhi’s AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, and it is likely to improve to the upper end of ‘poor’ in the next two days. This is due to the prevailing winds from west/southwest direction, and the reduction in transport of emissions from stubble burning. The share of crop residue burning emissions in PM2.5 is low, about 7% (effective fire count being 3,971) due to unfavourable wind for transport. The prevailing mixing layer height (MLH), which is shallow, reduces the dispersion of pollutants,” according to the Safar statement on Monday.

The effective fire count (stubble burning) on Sunday was 3,971 against 1743 a day earlier, it added.

Meanwhile, there was a slight drop in the daytime temperatures in Noida. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida on Monday were recorded at 29 degrees Celsius (°C) and 14.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, against 29.2 degrees Celsius and 17.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, a day earlier.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida will hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday,” said an IMD official, requesting anonymity.