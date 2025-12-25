Amid changing AQI, Noida focuses on monitoring, mitigation as Grap response

NOIDA: With the air quality oscillating between the “severe” and “poor” categories over the past week across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Noida authority has focused on monitoring, mitigation and enforcement measures as its response under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), official records suggest. In Noida region, between December 14 and December 22, dust suppression formed a key part of the response as pollution control measure (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In Noida region, between December 14 and December 22, dust suppression formed a key part of the response as pollution control measure. Treated water was sprinkled daily across nearly 280 km of road stretches, while static and truck-mounted anti-smog guns were operated at designated locations to curb particulate pollution.

On Wednesday (December 24), the air quality index (AQI) stood at 273 in Noida and 259 in Greater Noida, both classified as “poor”, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The improvement followed several days of high pollution, with AQI levels crossing the 300-mark earlier in the week and remaining in the “severe” category for over five days in Noida, and more than three days in Greater Noida.

Notably, following the improvement in air quality on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked actions under Stage-4 (‘severe+’) of the Grap with immediate effect, while retaining restrictions under Stages-1, 2 and 3 across the NCR. The decision was taken after a review by the Grap sub-committee, which noted that the improvement was aided by favourable meteorological conditions, even as agencies were asked to remain vigilant against a possible deterioration in the coming days.

Against this backdrop, the Noida authority undertook a mix of dust control, mechanical cleaning and enforcement measures between December 14 and December 22.

Official records show that treated water was sprinkled daily using around 62 tankers across nearly 280 km of road stretches, while 86 static smog guns and 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns were operated at identified locations.

“Dust suppression and on-ground monitoring are being carried out as part of Grap compliance to limit resuspension of particulate matter. Multiple departments were involved in executing the measures simultaneously,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (Noida authority).

Mechanical sweeping was carried out using 14 machines, covering approximately 340 km of road stretches every day. Construction and demolition (C&D) waste handling also formed part of the mitigation effort, with 3,566 tonnes of debris disposed of during the nine-day period, officials said.

Also, enforcement teams conducted 816 inspections across sectors and villages under the Authority’s jurisdiction. Environmental compensation amounting to ₹41.7 lakh was imposed on entities found violating Grap norms during the checks, officials added.

“Monitoring and enforcement are being conducted in coordination with field teams to ensure compliance with prescribed pollution control measures,” the CEO said, adding that residents and project proponents have been advised to strictly follow Grap restrictions, including avoiding waste burning and ensuring dust control at sites.

Officials said monitoring would continue as long as Grap restrictions remain in force, as air quality across NCR typically deteriorates during the winter months and is influenced by changing meteorological conditions.