Anti-wrong lane driving drive launched on Noida eway

Noida: The Noida traffic police launched a month-long a drive to curb wrong-lane driving on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic officials said on Friday, adding that over 400 violators were fined and six vehicles seized in the last two days. According to the Noida traffic police data, 250 challans were issued on Thursday and 150 on Friday, six vehicles were seized. Each challan costs ₹ 2,000. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“It came to light that auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and tempos ply on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. But these slow-moving vehicles are not allowed on the Noida expressway. Multiple teams of traffic police personnel have been deployed on the expressway at different points to curb the entry of these slow-moving vehicles,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic), adding that it is intended to prevent accidents.

“We are also issuing challans against vehicles driving in the wrong lane on the Noida Expressway,” Yadav added.

According to the Noida traffic police data, 250 challans were issued on Thursday and 150 on Friday. Six vehicles were seized. Each challan costs ₹2,000.

In June 2023, the Noida Traffic Police issued an order banning the movement of autos, tempos, tractor trolleys, bullock carts, e-rickshaws, and other slow-moving vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway between Sector 14-A and Pari Chowk.

In 2024, a total of 2.8 million challans were issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district, of which 51,318 were for violations such as no entry or driving on prohibited roads, and 170,000 were for wrong-side driving, said police.

Lal Babu, president of the Noida Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Association, said he advised auto drivers to avoid the main carriageway of the expressway and instead use the service lane for commuting between Noida and Greater Noida.

“However, people, including students travelling from Sector 14, 15, 16, Mayur Vihar, etc., for Amity University, Kalindi Kunj, and Sarita Vihar, take the Film City–Dalit Prerna Sthal route and use a portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near the Mahamaya Flyover loop. If we avoid this route, we need to go to the Botanical Garden, Sector 37, and then Mahamaya Flyover. This will add extra time and fuel costs. This will reflect on the fare, which some customers may not pay. Police had agreed not to issue fines against autos at this section,” he said.