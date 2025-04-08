At 40.2°C, Noida sweats through heatwave and power cuts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow warning for a heatwave across Delhi-NCR, including Gautam Budh Nagar, as maximum temperatures touched 40.2°C — marking the season’s first major heatwave. Even a spike in pollution is being linked to high temperatures, dust-laden winds, and increased vehicular emissions, all of which are compounding air quality concerns in the region. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2°C on Monday. According to the IMD, no immediate relief is expected, prompting health officials in Noida and Greater Noida to urge residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, sunstroke, and fatigue.

“This is the season’s first heatwave, and it’s arrived slightly earlier than usual,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to persist across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha for the next three days due to clear skies and dry northwesterly winds. However, from April 10-11, dust storms and pre-monsoon thundershowers may bring some temporary relief.”

The yellow warning is the first level in IMD’s four-tier colour-coded alert system and calls for watchfulness, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

Across Noida and Greater Noida, residents are already feeling the heat. “It feels like May in early April,” said Neha Bansal, a homemaker. “It’s difficult to step out during the afternoon, even for something as basic as buying vegetables.”

Deepak Verma, a tech professional commuting from Noida to Gurugram, added, “Travelling in the afternoon is becoming unbearable. I’m already getting headaches and feeling fatigued from the heat.”

With the mercury rising, locals also complained of frequent power cuts. “Sector 92 has regular outages—regardless of the season,” said Amit, a resident. Amrendra, who stays in a rented room, said, “Many of us in PGs or rented homes can’t install inverters, and power cuts just make it worse.”

“Power tripping in Sector 50 is rampant,” said Ayushman Singh, another resident. “Daily chores have become a struggle.”

Power distribution officials acknowledged the issue, attributing it to increased demand. “As temperatures rise, electricity consumption spikes, especially during peak hours,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer at Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVNL), Noida. “Short-duration power cuts or fluctuations may occur, but our teams are on alert to restore supply promptly.”

Local health officials reiterated the importance of heat safety. “Stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in the afternoon, and wear light cotton clothing,” advised a senior health officer in Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to IMD forecasts, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 39°C and 42°C this week, possibly rising higher in some areas. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 22°C and 24°C till April 13.

Meanwhile, the region’s air quality took a hit. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last week invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels rose sharply.

On Monday, Noida’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to 258, falling into the “poor” category—up from 119 a day earlier. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 240, also a sharp jump from Sunday’s 110, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The spike in pollution is being linked to high temperatures, dust-laden winds, and increased vehicular emissions, all of which are compounding air quality concerns in the region.