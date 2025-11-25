Aviation safety panel conducts security audit of Noida airport

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Monday said that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) examined the security standards at the airport with an aim to issue aerodrome licenses in the run up to the operations, which are likely to start by the end of 2025. After the report, the aerodrome license for the airport will be issued within a week, said officials. (HT archive)

A BCAS team arrived with officials and conducted the detailed vetting of the security systems. After the report, the aerodrome license for the airport will be issued within a week, said officials.

The BCAS standing committee began a two-day examination of the airport’s security arrangements, checking screening systems, surveillance cameras, access-control points and perimeter safeguards. The team is also evaluating the preparedness of security personnel to handle passengers and cargo movement once the airport becomes operational.

The inspection will continue on Tuesday, following which the committee will submit its report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DGCA cannot issue the aerodrome licence without a full and satisfactory clearance from BCAS, officials added.

“After this validation exercise, we hope that the aerodrome license will be issued at earliest,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer, NIAL.

The team also inspected luggage checking apparatus and entry and exit areas at the airport, said officials.

“The DGCA will release its report only after the team gives a green signal. The construction of the airport is almost complete and ready for operations,” said Bhatia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the project, added officials.

The inauguration date will be decided once the aerodrome licence is issued. All preparations have been completed by the airport management. Initially, domestic flights and cargo will start functioning, added officials.

Meanwhile, a high-level review last Thursday brought together senior DGCA officials, Union civil aviation ministry, UP civil aviation department, NIAL, CISF and airline representatives. The meeting focused on readiness of the air traffic control (ATC) tower, terminal building and other operational systems. Officials confirmed that all minor security gaps identified in earlier checks have been resolved.

Most of the airport’s infrastructure is already in place. The runway, taxiways, terminal structure and support systems are complete, and technical trials for baggage handling, boarding processes, security screening and passenger flow are ongoing, added officials.