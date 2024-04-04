BJP, BSP candidates file nominations in Ghaziabad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Atul Garg and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Thakur Nandkishor Pundhir filed their nominations on Wednesday to contest for the Ghaziabad parliamentary seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BSP’s Thakur Nandkishor Pundhir, 50, on his way to file his nomination papers on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Garg, 66, first attended a rally by defence minister Rajnath Singh at the Ghanta Ghar Ramlila ground and then proceeded to the district collectorate to filing his papers.

Speaking to media persons after filing his nomination, Garg, who hails from Vaish community, said he will ensure that development in Ghaziabad matches that in Delhi in the next five years if he is given a chance.

“The works are taken up across the country through government policies. Our work is to take up peoples’ issues before the government so that development does not lag. The city has developed by leaps and bounds in the past 10 years and in the next five years, we will see Ghaziabad develop to be on par with Delhi,” Garg said.

He denied that there were any voices of dissent in the party after incumbent MP gen VK Singh (retired) was denied a ticket this time.

“Party has trusted me and given me the ticket from a constituency considered a “VIP seat”. Those who are talking about issues of dissent have no knowledge about Ghaziabad,” Garg said.

BSP’s Thakur Nandkishor Pundhir, 50, also filed his nomination papers on Wednesday and said, ”We have had a government of one party. Those who won did not turn up to resolve issues of people here. I will remain with the public to see that their issues are resolved. I have no contest with the BJP or the Congress and I will win by a margin of at least four lakh votes,” Pundhir added.

“The city lags in terms of development. To say the least, roads get waterlogged every time it rains,” Pundhir said.

A science graduate, Pundhir was given a ticket by the BSP after first announcing another candidate from Ghaziabad, Anshay Kalra.

Pundhir is from the Thakur community and hails from Dhaulana which is part of ‘Satha Chaurasi’ belt. This belt comprises 60 villages belonging to Sisodia Rajputs and 84 villages of Tomar Rajputs. Pundhir is banking on the support of these communities to win the election.

Congress candidate Dolly Sharma had filed her nomination papers on April 1.

Ghaziabad parliamentary seat goes to polls on April 26.The last date for filing of nomination is April 4 and the scrutiny will take place the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.