BJP launches membership drive in Noida targeting slums

Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Brijesh Singh and in-charge of the district and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, along with other leaders, on Thursday launched a membership drive to increase the base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) among all communities, especially the economically weaker sections. The drive will mostly target slums, villages and other areas, the leaders said. PWD minister Brijesh Singh (centre) and MP Dr Mahesh Sharma (right) during the launch of the drive on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Singh, Sharma, and Noida BJP unit president Manoj Gupta started the membership drive from Sector 27 at 11am and the drive will continue till September 25 across all districts in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said.

The BJP’s campaign is titled ”Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024”, and is aimed at enlisting at least 200 members in each booth in Gautam Budh Nagar constituency.

“Our campaign is to make sure that 200 new members are enlisted in each of the 2,700 booths in Gautam Budh Nagar and to achieve this target, all office bearers -- be it MP, MLAs, or district president -- will work hard in the field,” said minister Singh, after attending the drive in some areas and sectors on Thursday.

“From 2015 to 2022, our party made 3.3 crore members across the country, and we verified these members to make sure the data is correct. Our party aims to make 10 crore new members in this nationwide drive,” he said.

Singh also held a meeting with party workers along with Dr Sharma and urged them to work harder to increase the party base.

“We have deployed our workers in each sector, village and slums so that our party can strengthen itself in the weaker sections of society. Our workers will organize camps in slums, villages and sectors so that we can make a difference not only to the party but also in society,” said Dr Sharma.