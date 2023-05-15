Ghaziabad municipal poll results as per our expectations, says BJP

With a record-breaking margin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the mayor’s seat and secured 66 out of 100 councillor seats in the House of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, while the independents won 14 other seats, almost entirely defeating the opposition parties in the recently declared election results on Saturday. Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidate Suniti Dayal after winning the mayoral seat in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Sunita Dayal, who also holds the post of the party’s vice-chairperson in Uttar Pradesh, won the mayor’s seat with a margin of 287,656 votes, which according to party bearers is the highest winning margin by any candidate in the state.

Although the BJP secured 66 councillor seats, the independents won 14 councillor seats, and the opposition parties were reduced to just 20 seats. These 20 seats included three first-time seats won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), two each by Apni Jantantrik Party (AJP) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Meanwhile, major political parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) could only secure five seats, with Congress securing only three.

In 2017, the BJP secured 58 councillor seats, while the independents secured 10 councillor seats in the corporation.

“Our party candidate was nowhere in the reckoning, but we put up a good fight and secured the second position in the mayoral election. The result could have been better, and we will assess the results. Our organisation and our vote share have remained intact. Our councillors may have reduced in the corporation, but our members have increased in other local bodies. The BJP seems to have a presence only in urban segments where people vote not in the name of Modi and Yogi,” said Virendra Jatav, BSP’s district president.

The office bearers of the Congress party, who secured only five seats, said that they aim to improve their performance in the 2024 elections.

“Our candidate fought tough and campaigned well. No political leaders from other parties arrived for campaigning, but only CM Yogi Adityanath came to support his party as there was a fear of loss. We lost some councillor seats where we did not expect a loss. This was due to administrative apathy, and no one listened to our complaints on polling day. We will strengthen our party again and ready ourselves for a tough fight in the 2024 elections,” said Lokesh Chaudhary, Congress city president.

Meanwhile, BJP office bearers said that they do not fear loss or reduction in votes in the 2024 elections.

“The margin of victory in Ghaziabad’s mayoral race is the highest among all corporations in Uttar Pradesh, and we have also secured 66 seats, eight more than the previous 2017 elections. We had estimated 65-70 seats in the corporation. Some of our seats could have been more had some dissenters not been there. But we expelled them. We had to take a tough and soft approach. On some seats where we lost, it could be due to the fact that we may not have been able to assess the candidate properly. This happens,” said Satendra Shishodia, the BJP’s regional president (western UP).

Two days before the election, the BJP expelled 28 dissenting party functionaries from different wards for a period of six years, alleging that they were either contesting against the BJP candidates or supporting the opposition candidates.

Many of these contested against the BJP and caused the party to lose at least six seats, as per election result records.

“The BJP is expected to do well in urban segments as people majorly vote in favour of the party and may not even know much about the fielded candidate. The urban segments’ voting is majorly in the name of PM Modi and CM Yogi. The weak opposition may have also increased the show of the BJP and the higher number of independents indicate that many voters did not favour opposition candidates and instead voted for local candidates,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (History) from CCS University, Meerut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON