Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bodies found in car in Noida: Autopsy fails to reveal cause of death

ByArun Singh, Noida
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 05:42 am IST

No external injuries were found on either body, and the viscera and blood samples have been sent for toxicology analysis

The post-mortem examination of two men found dead inside a parked car in Noida’s Sector 62 on Monday afternoon has not confirmed a cause of death, with the autopsy report listing it as “pending” as of Wednesday, police said. 

They are suspected to have consumed alcohol and may have been resting in the car when they died, said an officer involved in the investigation. (HT Photos)
They are suspected to have consumed alcohol and may have been resting in the car when they died, said an officer involved in the investigation. (HT Photos)

The deceased were identified as Sachin Sharma, 27, a cab driver, and Laxmi Shankar, 50, both residents of Khora Colony in Ghaziabad. Their bodies were discovered inside Sharma’s locked Hyundai Aura CNG car near a liquor store around 12.30pm, following repeated calls from Sharma’s wife, who had reportedly tried contacting him more than 80 times since Sunday night. 

“No external injuries were found on either body. The viscera and blood samples have been sent for toxicology analysis,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 58 police station. He added that the exact cause of death will be confirmed once the toxicology results are received, which could take up to two months. 

A police officer involved in the investigation, who requested anonymity, said the men had left home with 3,000 and were last seen at a nearby liquor store. “They are suspected to have consumed alcohol and may have been resting in the car when they died,” the officer said. 

Both keys to the vehicle were reportedly found in the ignition, and the engine was in the “on” position when the bodies were found. Both the petrol tank and the CNG cylinder were found to be reading empty; officers suspect that the car may have run out of fuel, potentially leading to asphyxiation if toxic fumes accumulated inside. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Bodies found in car in Noida: Autopsy fails to reveal cause of death
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On