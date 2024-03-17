Body of one of 2 minors drowned in Hindon recovered

Noida: The Noida police on Sunday fished out the body of one of the two minors who were drowned in the Hindon river, near Kakrala Pushta, on Friday. Noida police, which is maintaining a constant surveillance at the spot, said that the search operation for the other missing boy will continue on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The body of the younger boy was found today floating on the stretch of the river between Kakrala Pushta and Lakhnawali. Villagers spotted it and informed us, following which we rushed to the spot around 5-6pm,” police officers said.

The two children have been identified as Ashish Kumar (8), whose body was found on Sunday, and Abhishek (11), who continues to remain missing but presumed dead.

According to their parents, the minors went to take a dip in the river after returning home from school following their exams. Five to six other boys had accompanied them for the swim.

The Noida police, which is maintaining a constant surveillance at the spot, said that the search operation for the second boy will continue on Monday.

Apart from the police, the recovery mission is being overlooked by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Noida police is also being assisted by private divers deployed by it.

On Friday, the local residents recounted that it occurred between 10.30 and 11am and the police and the fire department were rushed to the spot around 2.15pm.

Six hours after the occurrence of the incident, private divers were deployed by the Noida police to have a check. After at least 30 minutes of search in the evening, the divers ceased their operation, saying the search will be resumed from Saturday morning, they said.