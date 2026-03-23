Body of unidentified woman found with injuries in drain

The body of an unidentified woman with severe injuries was found in a drain in the Madhuban Bapudham area of Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday. “The woman is suspected to be in her late 20s and was dumped at the spot around 24 hours ago. Prima facie, it is believed to be a case of murder, but the exact cause will be ascertained in the autopsy report,” said ACP Maurya, adding that her photographs have been circulated to all police stations in the city and surrounding districts to help identify her. (Representational image)

The body was spotted by a local on Saturday evening. “On receiving information via the emergency helpline number 112, a police team rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar).

The ACP said, “The woman sustained injuries on her neck and hands. She was wearing a saree, and based on her appearance, she is believed to be married.” Efforts are still underway to establish her identity.

Police said that the preliminary investigation showed no signs of sexual assault, however, this will be confirmed during the post-mortem examination.

“The woman is suspected to be in her late 20s and was dumped at the spot around 24 hours ago. Prima facie, it is believed to be a case of murder, but the exact cause will be ascertained in the autopsy report,” said ACP Maurya, adding that her photographs have been circulated to all police stations in the city and surrounding districts to help identify her.

Additionally, police said they are also checking missing persons complaints registered in the district in the last 48 hours. “No CCTV cameras are installed near the spot, as the area where the body was dumped is isolated and adjacent to a forest. However, we are tracking the route leading to the spot,” said a police officer.

Police said that a case will be registered after identification or on the basis of the autopsy report.