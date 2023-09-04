Minister in-charge of Gautam Budh Nagar inspects district hospital in Noida

Brijesh Singh, the minister in charge of Gautam Budh Nagar, visited the District Hospital in Sector 39, Noida, on Monday after several shortcomings in its operations emerged since it opened in January of this year. The 240-bed hospital opened in August 2020 but served as the district’s dedicated Covid-19 facility until January of this year, when the district hospital was relocated to the building. Brijesh Singh, the minister in charge of Gautam Budh Nagar, at the District Hospital in Sector 39, Noida, on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“I am satisfied with the hospital’s level of cleanliness and hygiene. I went through all of the hospital’s wings. I understand that some inadequacies have emerged since the district hospital recently relocated to this new building. The chief medical superintendent has been informed of these issues, and concerned officials have been directed to resolve them as soon as possible,” said Singh.

When asked about these shortcomings, the minister and Chief Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital, Renu Aggarwal, said the matters have been kept confidential.

“The hospital is understaffed because new vacancies have not been created since the district hospital relocated here. The district hospital used to have 100 beds, but it now has 240 beds. However, the medical staff has not been expanded to accommodate the increased patient load. This matter was discussed with the minister,” said Aggarwal.

Singh said the matter would be addressed at the state level.

“I can see that the hospital receives many patients daily. I have requested that the hospital management prepare a report on the staff shortage. I will discuss the matter with deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, and every effort will be made to increase the number of staff deployed at the hospital,” Singh said.

Singh, also in charge of the state government’s Public Works Department, inspected the hospital’s Medicine Distribution Counter, ICU, emergency ward, dengue ward, general ward, OPD, and IPD ward. At the hospital pharmacy, he took a patient’s prescription and inquired whether the listed medicines were available at the hospital pharmacy. He then went to the first-floor emergency ward and inquired about the patient’s condition and spoke with their relatives about the behaviour of doctors and staff, treatments, and medical facilities.